Gameday Injuries: Week 11

The Rams' Matthew Stafford has cleared concussion protocol and is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints. The veteran signal-caller missed the Week 10 loss to the Cardinals but was able to practice in full

The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing Friday's practice. However, as per late Saturday night reports, Jackson is fully expected to play versus Carolina. If he were to have an unexpected setback, Tyler Huntley would step in as Baltimore's starting quarterback.

The Cardinals' Kyler Murray (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the 49ers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Murray's availability is very likely to come down to pregame warmups, but if he's ultimately forced to miss a second straight game, Colt McCoy , who dealt with a knee issue coming of the Week 10 win over the Rams he presided over, would be line for a second straight spot start.

Week 11 sees another four teams on bye and a lighter injury report than usual, particularly at wide receiver. There are also big names expected to return to action, but some others whose status is still in flux. Without further ado, let's check in on the latest as of early Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News.

Week 11 sees another four teams on bye and a lighter injury report than usual, particularly at wide receiver. There are also big names expected to return to action, but some others whose status is still in flux. Without further ado, let's check in on the latest as of early Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Cardinals' Kyler Murray (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the 49ers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Murray's availability is very likely to come down to pregame warmups, but if he's ultimately forced to miss a second straight game, Colt McCoy, who dealt with a knee issue coming of the Week 10 win over the Rams he presided over, would be line for a second straight spot start.

The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing Friday's practice. However, as per late Saturday night reports, Jackson is fully expected to play versus Carolina. If he were to have an unexpected setback, Tyler Huntley would step in as Baltimore's starting quarterback.

The Rams' Matthew Stafford has cleared concussion protocol and is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints. The veteran signal-caller missed the Week 10 loss to the Cardinals but was able to practice in full this past Wednesday-Friday, leaving him poised to face a New Orleans defense that will be missing four starters, including cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen).

The Panthers' PJ Walker (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week. His absence means Baker Mayfield, who started the first five games of the season before being demoted from the top job, will be under center against Baltimore.

RUNNING BACKS

The Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week. Per early Sunday reports, Elliott is expected to return from a two-game absence and has apparently made substantial progress with his mobility over the past week. If the veteran running back returns as expected, it should lead to a hit for Tony Pollard's workload to a degree, but given the latter has generated a pair of 100-yard performances in Elliott's absence, he could still lead the backfield in touches.

The Ravens' Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Edwards is trending toward not playing, although he still has a chance to suit up if he impresses in pregame warmups. If Edwards does indeed sit out, Kenyan Drake, who produced a 24-93-2 line on the ground in the Week 9 win over the Saints as the lead back, would be in line to helm the backfield once again versus a Panthers defense that's surrendered 182 rushing yards per game in the last three contests.

The Saints' Mark Ingram (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. In his absence, Dwayne Washington and practice-squad callup David Johnson will be in line to serve as Alvin Kamara's backups versus Los Angeles.

The Colts' Deon Jackson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles after working back to a full practice by Friday. Jackson missed the Week 10 win over the Raiders with a knee injury, and in his return Sunday, he'll be in line to serve as Jonathan Taylor's primary backup versus Philadelphia.

The Commanders' J.D. McKissic (neck) was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss the rest of the season. Antonio Gibson should continue to serve as the primary pass-catching back for Washington moving forward, while Jonathan Williams (knee) should fill in as the No. 3 back whenever he's healthy.

The Commanders' Jonathan Williams (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after downgrading to a limited practice Friday following a pair of full sessions to start the week. If Williams can't suit up Sunday, Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson may be in line for see all of the running back work for Washington with J.D. McKissic (neck) now on injured reserve.

The Panthers' Giovanni Ricci (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens but finished the week with two limited practices.

The Bills' Reggie Gilliam (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after finishing the week with a limited practice Friday.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs but was able to work back to a full practice Friday after beginning the week with a pair of limited sessions. As per early Sunday reports, Allen expects to play, but the final call will be made by the coaching and training staffs, potentially as late as pregame warmups. If Allen isn't able to suit up, Joshua Palmer, who's generated a 20-207 line on 30 targets in the last three games, would remain in a starting role.

The Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs but was able to work back to a full practice Friday after beginning the week with a pair of limited sessions. As per early Sunday reports, Williams is expected to play and face a Chiefs defense that he produced an 8-113-1 line against on 10 targets back in Week 2.

The Raiders' Davante Adams (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Adams is expected to suit up versus Denver and serve in his usual No. 1 receiver capacity. If he were to have a setback, Mack Hollins would be in line to move into the top role versus a tough Denver pass defense.

The Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the 49ers after finishing the week with two limited practices following a missed Wednesday session. Hopkins' availability could come down to how he looks in pregame warmups; if he's unable to suit up, it's possible Marquise Brown, whose 21-day practice window opened Monday after a four-game stint on injured reserve due to a foot fracture, is active and slides back into the No. 1 receiver role.

The Cardinals' Marquise Brown (foot) saw his 21-day practice window open Monday when he was designated to return from injured reserve. Brown participated in some individual drills throughout the week and reportedly felt good, but a decision on his status isn't likely to be made until shortly before Monday night's kickoff against the 49ers. If Brown happens to garner active status and DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) is forced to sit out, the returning wideout could potentially slot back into the No. 1 receiver role versus San Francisco.

The Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd should remain as Joe Burrow's top targets versus Pittsburgh.

The Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. With KJ Hamler (hamstring) also sidelined, Russell Wilson will likely be targeting Courtland Sutton, Kendall Hinton (shoulder) and tight end Greg Dulcich heavily versus Las Vegas.

The Jets' Corey Davis (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. In his absence, Garrett Wilson, Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore should serve as Zach Wilson's top targets versus New England.

The Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) is out for Sunday night's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. His absence, combined with that of Mecole Hardman (IR-abdomen), should create plenty of opportunity for Marques Valdez-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore.

The Patriots' DeVante Parker (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Parker is unable to suit up, Kendrick Bourne could move into the No. 2 receiver role, while Tyquan Thornton and Nelson Agholor could be in line for more downfield work.

The Lions' Josh Reynolds (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants after only getting in a limited Thursday session this week. Reynolds' third straight absence coincides with the return of D.J Chark from injured reserve, and both he and Khalif Raymond should be in line to handle the majority of downfield work versus New York.

The Lions' DJ Chark (ankle) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, and he could return to a significant role in Sunday's game against the Giants due to the absence of Josh Reynolds (back).

The Broncos' KJ Hamler (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. In his absence, rookie Jalen Virgil, who scored a 66-yard touchdown on his first professional catch in Week 10, could work as the No. 3 receiver, while tight end Greg Dulcich could also see a few extra targets in the shorter areas of the field Hamler often works.

The Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. His absence should lead to more targets for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, rookie Skyy Moore and Justin Watson.

The Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after sandwiching limited Wednesday and Friday sessions around a Thursday absence this past week. If Robinson isn't able to suit up, the likes of Isaiah Hodgins, Marcus Johnson and David Sills could all help fill in for him behind top target Darius Slayton.

The Giants' Kenny Golladay (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Golladay isn't able to suit up, third-year wideout Isaiah Hodgins, who produced a 2-41 line in his team debut in Week 10, would likely be in line for a share of No. 3 receiver snaps.

The Broncos' Kendall Hinton (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday session. If Hinton is able to go, he'll slide into the No. 3 receiver role, while rookie Montrell Washington or rookie Jalen Virgil would slot into that spot if Hinton sits out.

The Bears' N'Keal Harry (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice Thursday and Friday. However, Harry's current role as the No. 6 receiver makes his absence a fantasy non-factor.

TIGHT ENDS

The Ravens' Mark Andrews (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers despite working back to a full practice by Friday. As per late Saturday night reports, Andrews is expected to return after missing the Week 9 win over the Saints prior to Baltimore's Week 10 bye. If Andrews were to have a setback, rookie Isaiah Likely would be in line for primary tight end duties.

The Cardinals' Zach Ertz (knee) is out for Monday night's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. Rookie Trey McBride and journeyman Stephen Anderson are in line to handle the majority of tight end duties for Arizona against San Francisco.

The Browns' David Njoku (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills but managed to finish the week with consecutive limited practices after sitting out Wednesday's session. If Njoku is forced to sit out, Harrison Bryant will once serve as the top pass-catching option at the position for Cleveland versus Buffalo.

The Chargers' Gerald Everett (groin) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs but managed to work back to a full practice Friday. If Everett is forced to sit out, Tre' McKitty and veteran Richard Rodgers would be in line to handle the majority of tight end reps for Los Angeles.

The Colts' Jelani Woods (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles after missing the last two practices of the week. In his absence Nikola Kalinic should serve as the No. 3 tight end.

The Giants' Daniel Bellinger (eye) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions after once again missing practice all week. Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson should continue to log the majority of snaps at tight end in Bellinger's absence.

KICKERS

The Chargers' Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. Cameron Dicker, who's made all five field-goal attempts and three extra-point tries over his first two games in Hopkins' stead, will be in line to once again serve as Los Angeles' placekicker.

The Cardinals' Matt Prater is off the injury report after missing the Cardinals' Week 10 win over the Rams with a hip injury and an illness. Consequently, Prater will return to starting placekicking duties versus the 49ers on Monday night in Mexico City.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Cardinals' Byron Murphy (back) is out for Monday night's game against the 49ers.

The Falcons' A.J. Terrell (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Panthers' Jaycee Horn (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens. Per early Sunday morning reports, Horn is expected to play.

The Cowboys' Anthony Brown (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Browns' Greg Newsome (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Saints' Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Texans' Derek Stingley (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Broncos' K'Waun Williams (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Safeties

The Cardinals' Budda Baker (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing the Week 10 win over the Saints following an emergency appendectomy.

The Lions' DeShon Elliott (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Bills' Jordan Poyer (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Panthers' Jeremy Chinn (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and he's expected to return to his usual starting role Sunday versus the Ravens.

The Broncos' Justin Simmons is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing the Week 10 loss to the Titans with a knee injury.

Defensive Linemen

The Saints' Marcus Davenport (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Saints' Cameron Jordan (eye) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Bills' Greg Rousseau (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Colts' Kwity Paye (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Giants' Dexter Lawrence (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Jets' Sheldon Rankins (elbow) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Rams' A'Shawn Robinson (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Linebackers

The Commanders' Cole Holcomb (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Cowboys' Anthony Barr (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Bills' Tremaine Edmunds (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Colts' Zaire Franklin (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills after missing the Week 10 loss to the Dolphins with a knee injury.

The Vikings' Za'Darius Smith (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Per early Sunday morning reports, Smith is expected to play.

The Raiders' Denzel Perryman (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants

The Saints' Pete Werner (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams.