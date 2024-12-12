D'Andre Swift Injury: Listed as DNP on Thursday
Swift (going) didn't take part in Thursday's walkthrough.
Swift dealt with a quadriceps injury last week but still suited up this past Sunday at San Francisco, but he didn't find much success, turning 15 touches into 40 yards from scrimmage on a 79 percent snap share. He's now tending to a new health concern, though, while fellow RB Roschon Johnson (concussion), who was inactive Week 14, also sat out Thursday, and Travis Homer (head) was listed as full. As a result, the Bears backfield will be monitored closely to see who among the trio may be available Monday in Minnesota.
