D'Andre Swift headshot

D'Andre Swift Injury: Team confident in playing status

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 12:04am

Swift (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, is trending toward playing, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This makes sense given Swift was able to practice fully Friday, and evidently the running back didn't suffer any significant setbacks. The four-year back split carries with Roschon Johnson in the Week 11 loss to the Packers, but that likely could have been due more to game script than anything else. Expect official confirmation on Swift's game-time status to occur before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

D'Andre Swift
Chicago Bears
