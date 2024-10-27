D'Andre Swift News: Excellent performance in loss

Swift rushed the ball 18 times for 129 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Commanders.

Chicago's offense was sluggish coming out of its bye, and Swift was no exception as he managed only 10 carries for 31 yards at halftime. He got things rolling in the final two quarters, however, highlighted by a 56-yard touchdown late in the third quarter as well as a 22-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter. With the performance, Swift topped 100 yards on the ground for the first time this season and now has taken a trip to the end zone in four straight contests.