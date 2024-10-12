Dane Jackson Injury: Not returning Week 6

Jackson (hamstring) was downgraded to out Saturday ahead of Sunday's contest versus Atlanta, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Jackson is working his way back from a hamstring strain that landed him on IR prior to the start of the season. The cornerback's practice window opened Oct. 2, so the Panthers have until Oct. 23 to either activate him or rule him out for the remainder of the campaign. Jackson entered the weekend with a designation of questionable after logging an FP/LP/LP practice progression during the week, so there's a decent chance he'll be able to play Week 7 versus Washington assuming he hasn't suffered a setback.