Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Dane Jackson News: Signs with Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Jackson agreed to a one-year deal with the Bills on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Jackson will return to Buffalo after spending one season in Carolina, where he played in nine games including three starts, following a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve to begin the year. The 28-year-old corner is expected to provide much needed production for Buffalo's secondary, a unit likely to see additional competition through free agency or the draft in the coming weeks, following the departure of Kaiir Elam and with Rasul Douglas currently a unrestricted free agent.

