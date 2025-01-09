Fantasy Football
Dane Jackson headshot

Dane Jackson News: Underwhelms in Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Jackson recorded 23 total tackles and two passes defended over nine games in 2024.

Jackson signed a two-year, $8.5 million deal with the Panthers last offseason after posting 96 total tackles, two forced fumbles and 17 passes defended, including two interceptions, over his final two seasons in Buffalo. The Pittsburgh product missed six of the Panthers' first seven games due to a hamstring injury and failed to find a rhythm in his first season in Carolina, playing a reserve role when healthy. With Michael Jackson set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Jackson could see an increased role on the Panthers' defense in 2025, potentially starting opposite Jaycee Horn.

