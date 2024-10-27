Daniel Ekuale Injury: Won't play vs. Jets

Ekuale (abdomen) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Ekuale popped up on Thursday's injury report as a limited practice participant due to an abdomen injury. He downgraded to a DNP on Friday, and the 30-year-old will miss his first game of the 2024 regular season. Deatrich Wise is the top candidate to get the start at defensive end Sunday alongside Keion White, and Eric Johnson should see increased snaps on defense while serving in a rotational depth role.