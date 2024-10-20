Daniel Jones News: Gets replaced late in rout

Jones completed 14 of 21 passes for 99 yards and gained 20 rushing yards on five carries in Sunday's 28-3 loss to the Eagles.

With the game out of reach, Jones got benched in the fourth quarter and replaced by Drew Lock. The move doesn't seem to be an indication that coach Brian Daboll is contemplating a more permanent switch however, as per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Daboll said after the game he was just looking to "create a spark" with his team down by 25 points, and he made it clear that Jones was his starting QB. It's the third time in the last four games Jones has failed to produce a touchdown, but he'll get a chance to rebound in Week 8 against the Steelers.