Daniel Jones News: No Nabers, no problem

Jones completed 23 of 34 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 29-20 win over the Seahawks. He added 11 rushing attempts for 38 yards.

Jones overcame adversity on multiple fronts to get the Giants to 2-3, as New York was missing wide receiver Malik Nabers (concussion) and running back Devin Singletary (concussion), and the Giants fell into an early hole when Eric Gray's fumble just outside the goal line was returned 100 yards the other way for a Seattle touchdown. Jones helped the offense bounce back by leading the Giants right back down the field on a drive capped by a seven-yard touchdown pass to Wan'Dale Robinson in the second quarter, then added a 30-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton in the third. Up next for Jones is a primetime matchup against the Bengals on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.