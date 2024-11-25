Fantasy Football
Daniel Jones News: Won't join Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Jones has eliminated the Raiders from consideration to be the next team he plays for, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Las Vegas seemed to present a logical landing spot for Jones, especially after Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending broken collarbone Sunday against Denver. However, Jones is reportedly interested in linking up with a postseason contender, which the 2-9 Raiders certainly are not. Schultz reports that Jones has "substantial interest" from multiple playoff teams, but it's unclear if any of those would give the former Giant a chance to compete for a starting role.

Daniel Jones
