Dante Pettis News: Elevated from practice squad

New Orleans elevated Pettis from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Pettis signed with the Saints' practice squad Oct. 15 after being let go with an injury settlement by the Bears on Sept. 5. He'll provide the Saints some depth at wide receiver against the Falcons on Sunday as Chris Olave (concussion) is on injured reserve and Cedrick Wilson (shoulder) has been ruled out. Pettis played in all 17 regular-season games with Chicago in 2023 and finished with 19 catches (on 41 targets) for 245 yards and three touchdowns.