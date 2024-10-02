Darious Williams Injury: Returns to practice Wednesday

Williams (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

The Rams now have 21 days to activate Williams to their active roster before he reverts to IR. Williams re-signed with the Rams this past offseason after a two-year stint in Jacksonville, during which he recorded 86 total tackles and 35 passes defended, including four interceptions, across 34 regular-season games. He's expected to start opposite Tre'Davious White as part of the Rams' top cornerback duo once he's fully recovered from his hamstring issue.