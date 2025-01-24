Daron Payne Injury: Questionable to face Eagles

Payne (knee/finger) did not practice Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against Philadelphia.

Payne couldn't practice in any capacity this week, so his status for Sunday's road matchup against the Eagles appears legitimately up-in-the-air. The veteran defensive end's status will be made official no later than 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Rookie second-round pick Jer'Zhan Newton will figure to inherit a more significant role on defense in the event that Payne can't go.