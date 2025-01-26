Gameday Injuries: AFC and NFC Championship Games

The Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (knee) was not activated from injured reserve at the end of his 21-day window earlier in the week and will therefore not be eligible to play in any of Kansas City's remaining postseason games. Hardman, who caught the winning touchdown pass in last February's Super Bowl LVIII overtime victory against the 49ers, last saw action in Week 13.

We're teed up for a pair of intriguing conference championship games Sunday, and the injury report is extremely light. In fact, there are no front-line skill-position players that are at risk of missing either game, but there are some key defensive talents that have been ruled out or are in danger of sitting. Let's check in on the latest as of Sunday morning:

We're teed up for a pair of intriguing conference championship games Sunday, and the injury report is extremely light. In fact, there are no front-line skill-position players that are at risk of missing either game, but there are some key defensive talents that have been ruled out or are in danger of sitting. Let's check in on the latest as of Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Eagles' Jalen Hurts does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Commanders after practicing in limited fashion Wednesday and then finishing the week with consecutive full practices following the in-game left knee injury he suffered versus the Rams in Philadelphia's divisional-round win last Sunday. Hurts didn't miss any time in that game, but he finished it wearing a brace. As per Friday reports, Hurts is expected to continue donning the brace versus Washington, which could restrict his mobility to an extent.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (knee) was not activated from injured reserve at the end of his 21-day window earlier in the week and will therefore not be eligible to play in any of Kansas City's remaining postseason games. Hardman, who caught the winning touchdown pass in last February's Super Bowl LVIII overtime victory against the 49ers, last saw action in Week 13.

TIGHT ENDS

The Eagles' Dallas Goedert does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Commanders despite missing the first two practices of the week with an ankle injury. Goedert was able to return to a full practice Friday and stated that he felt "great" and was able to run without restrictions, leaving him poised to assume his customary starting tight end role verus Washington.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Bills' Christian Benford (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.

Safeties

The Bills' Taylor Rapp (hip) is out for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.

Defensive Linemen

The Commanders' Daron Payne (knee/finger) is out for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.