Daryl Worley News: Picks off Burrow in Week 15 loss

Worley registered five solo tackles and an interception during Sunday's 37-27 loss to Cincinnati.

Worley logged his first interception since the 2019 regular season Sunday as he picked off a deep pass from Joe Burrow that was intended for Ja'Marr Chase midway through the third quarter. Since signing with the Titans in early November, Worley has started at free safety in each of the last four games and has accumulated 32 tackles (19 solo) and two pass defenses (including one interception) over that span.