Davante Adams Injury: Desires trade

Adams (hamstring) informed the Raiders on Tuesday that he prefers to be traded rather than to continue playing in Las Vegas, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Adams, who missed the Raiders' 20-16 win over the Browns in Week 4 due to a hamstring injury, is unhappy with his current situation and has informed the team of his desire to be dealt elsewhere, although no official trade request was made. Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports that internally, the organization had already planned to reevaluate Adams' tenure in Las Vegas ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 4. Adams compiled 18 catches for 209 yards and one touchdown on 27 targets through the first three games of the season, and there should be no shortage of teams around the league interested in acquiring the veteran wideout.