Davante Adams Injury: Fully participating in walk-through

Adams (hamstring) is slated to be a full participant in Wednesday's walk-through, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Adams, who last saw game action in Week 3, joined the Jets via a trade with the Raiders on Tuesday, and his looming full participation in Wednesday's session -- albeit a walk-through -- has the wideout trending toward playing Sunday against the Steelers. With that in mind, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich confirmed Wednesday that Adams is expected to play this weekend. Assuming no setbacks with his hamstring as the week progresses, Adams should approach Week 7 action minus an injury designation.