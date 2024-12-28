Davante Adams Injury: Likely to suit up Sunday

Adams, who is questionable for Sunday's Week 17 matchup against Buffalo due to a hip injury, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reported Friday that there was optimism about Adams being able to play Sunday, and it appears the star wideout will indeed be on the field against the Bills. Adams practiced just once this week, logging a limited session Friday, but there's no indication he'll have any restrictions if he suits up as expected Sunday. Schefter notes that the former Packer "would like to" be on the receiving end of Aaron Rodgers' 500th touchdown pass -- the veteran quarterback will reach that milestone with his next scoring toss.