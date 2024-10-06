Davante Adams Injury: Nearing full health

Adams (hamstring) is nearing full health and is expected to be ready to play in time for Week 6, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Where Adams will be playing in Week 6 is the big question, as trade chatter has been heating up regarding the veteran wideout. Adams is missing his second straight game Sunday against Denver, but it sounds like he's going to be ready to rock next week. Through three games, Adams has an 18-209-1 receiving line and is still a bona fide No. 1 receiver at 31 years old.