Davante Adams Injury: Not playing Sunday

Adams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Steelers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Adams is in the midst of his recovery from a hamstring injury, which will force a third straight absence this weekend. Along the way, he made a trade request to the Raiders, who seem to be willing to move on from the 11-year pro. Interested parties are waiting on Adams to get back to full health before committing resources (likely draft capital) for the veteran wide receiver, so his next chance for game action, wherever that may be, will occur Week 7, at the earliest.