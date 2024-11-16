Fantasy Football
Davante Adams Injury: Remains on track to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 6:00am

Adams (illness/wrist), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, remains in line to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich previously relayed after Friday's practice that Adams was expected to play Sunday, so Rapoport's report adds to wideout's positive outlook. However, fantasy managers planning on deploying Adams in Week 11 lineups will still want to confirm approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff that the star receiver is in fact active for the contest.

