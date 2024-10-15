Davante Adams Injury: Set to join Jets

The Jets will acquire Adams (hamstring) from the Raiders on Tuesday in exchange for a conditional third-round draft pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jets will cover the balance of the approximately $84 million in salary remaining on the wideout's contract, which runs through the 2026 season. Schefter adds that the third-round pick the Raiders will receive in return can become a second-round pick if Adams is a first- or second-team All-Pro selection or if he's on the active roster for the AFC Championship Game or Super Bowl. In New York, Adams will reunite with Aaron Rodgers, with whom he spent the first eight seasons of his career in Green Bay. Adams' existing chemistry with Rodgers should help ease his transition to New York, though the 32-year-old wideout won't be the clear-cut No. 1 pass-catching option he's been for much of his career due to third-year receiver Garrett Wilson still being around to siphon away some looks in the passing game. Adams had missed the Raiders' last three games with a hamstring injury, but provided he's able to return to practice in some fashion this week, he could make his Jets debut Sunday in Pittsburgh.