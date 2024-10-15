Davante Adams Injury: Trade to New York official

The Jets acquired Adams (hamstring) from the Raiders on Tuesday in exchange for a 2025 conditional third-round draft pick.

The two teams came to terms on the trade earlier Tuesday, but the deal wasn't officially announced until Adams arrived in New York and passed a physical. The Jets evidently aren't too concerned about the hamstring injury that kept Adams out for each of the Raiders' last three games, and the team is hopeful that the wideout will be ready to make his debut this Sunday in Pittsburgh, per Connor Hughes of SNY.tv. Adams will benefit from an upgrade in quarterback play in going from Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell in Las Vegas to Aaron Rodgers in New York, but he'll face stiffer competition for targets as he joins Garrett Wilson in the Jets receiver room. There should be enough looks to go around for both Adams and Wilson to remain productive, however, and Adams' prior experience working with Rodgers in their eight seasons together in Green Bay could give him the inside track to emerge as Option 1A among the two wideouts. Adams has approximately $11.6 million remaining on his contract for 2024 and is due $36.25 million in both 2025 and 2026, but those latter two salaries are non-guaranteed and could be reworked over the next two offseasons if the Jets want to keep him in the fold beyond this season.