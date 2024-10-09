Davante Adams Injury: Unlikely to play Week 6

Adams (hamstring) isn't expected to play for the Raiders in Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Though Adams is believed to be nearing full health as he recovers from a hamstring injury that has kept him out for the Raiders' last two contests, he's not trending toward being available this weekend. Adams' expected absence for Week 6 may have less to do with his recovery from the hamstring injury at this point than it does his desire to be traded, and the Raiders could honor that request and hold the wideout out of action until a deal is reached. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday that trade discussions pertaining to Adams are expected to intensify this week, with the Saints and Jets currently viewed as the two favorites to acquire the 31-year-old receiver. The Steelers, Bills and Ravens are among the other teams who are believed to be in touch with the Raiders regarding Adams.