Davante Adams Injury: Wishlist topped by Jets and Saints

Adams (hamstring) is most interested in being traded to either the Jets or Saints, where he would play with a familiar quarterback in either Aaron Rodgers (knee) or Derek Carr, Paul Gutierrez and Katherine Terrell of ESPN report.

Adams' trade desire became known Tuesday, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Raiders are looking for a return of at least a second-round pick in order to deal the All-Pro wideout, in addition to further compensation. The 31-year-old is on the final guaranteed year of his contract, however, meaning he could be only a one-year rental for a team that acquires him via trade. Seth Walder of ESPN notes that Las Vegas' ample cap space could allow the team to eat some of Adams' salary for the 2024 season, in exchange for better draft capital returns. In any case, landing spots for Adams figure to be limited to contending teams, but Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the jets and Cowboys have already expressed preliminary interest to the Raiders, while Josina Anderson of CBS Sports notes that the Steelers, who were previously linked to 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk, are also in the mix. Adams missed last Sunday's win over the Browns due to a hamstring injury, for which he's been labeled week-to-week, making his status also uncertain to face the Broncos in Week 5.