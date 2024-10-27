Davante Adams News: Slow start to Jets tenure

Adams caught four of six targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Patriots.

Adams' modest showing included 16 meaningless yards on the game's final play, which ran out the clock before the Jets could get to the line for a spike. He finished second to Garrett Wilson (five catches on eight targets for 113 yards) in catches, targets and receiving yards. Adams has just 84 receiving yards through two games with the Jets, and he won't have much additional time to familiarize himself with his new surroundings before the trade acquisition's MetLife Stadium home debut Thursday against the Texans.