David Long Injury: Fails physical with Tennessee

Long (undisclosed) will not be joining the Titans' 53-man roster after failing his physical Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Long was waived by the Lions on Tuesday after playing five games with Detroit, finishing with seven tackles (three solo). He was claimed off waivers by the Titans on Wednesday, but he was unable to pass his physical due to an undisclosed injury and will not be on Tennessee's active roster for the final two games of the 2024 regular season. Long would have the ability to sign with a team once he is fully recovered from his injury.