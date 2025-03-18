David Moore News: Back with Carolina
The Panthers and Moore agreed to terms on a one-year contract Tuesday.
Moore suited up for all 17 of Carolina's regular-season games in 2024, in which span he put up a 32-351-3 receiving line on 57 targets. The 30-year-old will spend the offseason working to again entrench himself as a reliable depth option behind Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette (foot), with Jalen Coker currently looking like the favorite for the No. 3 role. The Panthers remain a likely candidate to add further playmakers to the wide receiver corps this offseason, whether via April's draft or more free agent deals.
