David Njoku Injury: Fails to practice Tuesday

Njoku (knee) was listed as a non-participant for Tuesday's walk-through practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Njoku sat out the Browns' Week 17 loss to the Dolphins with the knee injury, and his absence from practice to begin Week 18 prep doesn't inspire much early confidence in his chances of suiting up in Saturday's season finale versus the Ravens. Even if Njoku gets the green light to play Saturday, his snap count could be monitored carefully, and his fantasy prospects will likely be further hindered by the Browns using either or both of Dorian Thompson-Robinson (calf) and Bailey Zappe at quarterback.