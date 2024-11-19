David Njoku Injury: Maintains limited practice activity
The Browns listed Njoku (knee) as a limited practice participant Tuesday.
With limited listings on the Browns' first two Week 12 injury reports, Njoku may need to upgrade to full participation Wednesday in order to avoid carrying a questionable tag into Thursday's game against the Steelers. Either way, the Browns haven't suggested that Njoku is any real danger of sitting out against Pittsburgh.
