Davis Allen News: Held without a catch

Allen played seven snaps on offense and 13 snaps on special teams during Sunday's 28-22 NFC divisional-round loss to the Eagles.

The second-year tight end never got going during the 2024 campaign, managing just six catches for 39 yards despite increasing his number of snaps on offense from 182 in his rookie year to 292. Colby Parkinson, brought in to act as the starter, eventually slid into a timeshare with Allen and Hunter Long, before Tyler Higbee returned from ACL and MCL injuries to take over as the starter for the final few games of the season. Long is an unrestricted free agent, which will leave Allen and Parkinson vying for the backup role behind Higbee in 2025.