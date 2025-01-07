Fantasy Football
Davis Mills

Davis Mills News: Significant snaps in Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 10:30am

Mills completed 12 of 22 passes for 128 yards and gained 11 rushing yards on three carries in Sunday's 23-14 win over the Titans.

After starting quarterback C.J. Stroud led the Texans to a touchdown on the opening possession, the offense was handed over to Mills for the rest of the game. It was his fourth appearance of the season, but his first significant action, and he finished the year having completed 20 of 36 passes for 212 yards over his four games played. Stroud wasn't as consistent in 2024 as he was during his rookie campaign, but it never go to the point where a quarterback change became necessary. The Texans are happy to keep Mills, who has two years of experience in offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik's scheme, as their backup heading into next season.

Davis Mills
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
