Dawson Knox

Dawson Knox News: Secures only target in AFCCG loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Knox hauled in his only target for seven yards during Sunday's 32-29 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Knox played 62 percent of offensive snaps during Buffalo's season-ending playoff loss to Kansas City, compared to 46 percent of offensive snaps for second-year pro Dalton Kincaid (two catches for 13 yards on four targets). Across 16 regular-season appearances, Knox racked up 22 catches for 311 yards and one touchdown. The veteran tight end has two more years remaining on his deal with the Bills, though the team has a potential 'out' after the 2025 season.

Dawson Knox
Buffalo Bills
