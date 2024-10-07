Dax Hill Injury: Torn ACL confirmed

Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Monday that Hill tore his ACL in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Ravens, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Hill was feared to have sustained a torn ACL after exiting early in the Bengals' Week 5 loss, and Taylor's comments Monday confirmed those fears. The 2022 first-round pick recorded 25 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and defended two passes across five games before sustaining this season-ending injury. Expect DJ Turner to start opposite Cam Taylor-Britt in the Bengals' secondary while Hill recovers from his torn ACL.