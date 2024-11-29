Deatrich Wise Injury: Could return for Week 13
Wise (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Wise has been sidelined for the Patriots' last two games due to a foot injury he sustained in Week 10 against the Bears. He was able to practice all week -- albeit in a limited capacity -- and his status for Sunday's game will officially be announced when the Patriots release their inactives list approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Wise is unable to play, Daniel Ekuale would continue to serve as New England's top rotational defensive end behind Keion White and Christian Barmore.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now