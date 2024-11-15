Dee Delaney News: Gets look from Carolina

The Panthers hosted Delaney for a tryout Tuesday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Delaney was let go by the Bills with an injury settlement Sept. 2 after suffering a knee injury in Buffalo's preseason finale. He appears to be fully healthy, and he'll look to catch on with a team in need of depth in the secondary. Delaney played for the Buccaneers in 2023, and he finished with 25 tackles (17 solo) and five pass defenses (including two interceptions) across 17 regular-season games.