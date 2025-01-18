DeForest Buckner News: Production hurt by injury in 2024

Buckner tallied 61 tackles, including 6.5 sacks, along with a defensed pass over 12 games during the regular season.

After playing in every regular-season game for Indianapolis during the previous three campaigns, Buckner missed five contests in 2024 due to an ankle injury. He remained productive when healthy, though, ranking second on the Colts in sacks and finishing with just 1.5 fewer than he logged in each of the previous two seasons. Buckner signed a two-year contract extension last April and should be a vital part of Indianapolis' defensive line again in 2025.