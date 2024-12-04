Demarcus Robinson Injury: Limited in practice Wednesday

Robinson (hand) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

Robinson exited in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's win at New Orleans with the hand injury, emerging from Week 13 with two catches (on three targets) for 49 yards and one touchdown. He's made end-zone visits in bunches this season and is currently on another two-game streak with scoring touchdowns. In order to have a chance to produce again Sunday against the Bills, Robinson may have to get back to full participation by week's end.