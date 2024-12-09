Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Demarcus Robinson headshot

Demarcus Robinson Injury: Officially DNP on Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 9, 2024 at 5:27pm

Robinson (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Robinson missed much of the third quarter Sunday against the Bills due to a shoulder injury but was able to return to action. On Monday, coach Sean McVay clarified the nature of Robinson's health concern, calling it an AC joint sprain, per Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register. With a DNP to kick off Week 15 prep, Robinson now will have a maximum of two chances to prove his health ahead of Thursday's game at San Francisco.

Demarcus Robinson
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now