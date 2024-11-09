Demarcus Robinson News: All cleared for Monday

Robinson (toe/hip) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Monday's contest against the Dolphins, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jordan Whittington and Robinson were each cleared of their respective injury designation, which means the Rams will be at full capacity at wide receiver for one of the few times this season. Expect Robinson to see less work than last week when he caught the game-winning touchdown, in part because Puka Nacua will be back after being ejected early in the win over the Seahawks.