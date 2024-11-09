Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Demarcus Robinson headshot

Demarcus Robinson News: All cleared for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Robinson (toe/hip) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Monday's contest against the Dolphins, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jordan Whittington and Robinson were each cleared of their respective injury designation, which means the Rams will be at full capacity at wide receiver for one of the few times this season. Expect Robinson to see less work than last week when he caught the game-winning touchdown, in part because Puka Nacua will be back after being ejected early in the win over the Seahawks.

Demarcus Robinson
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now