Demarcus Robinson News: Diminished role in loss

Robinson caught two of three targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 24-18 loss to Chicago.

The veteran wideout finished third on the team in snaps played behind rookie Jordan Whittington (6-62-0) and Tutu Atwell (4-82-0), and Robinson saw less targets than tight end Colby Parkinson (seven) and running back Kyren Williams (four). Despite Robinson looking like the primary option to fill in as the lead wideout in the absence of Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Puka Nacua (knee), Whittington and Atwell have been the ones that have benefited most. Robinson will look to bounce back in a Week 5 matchup with a Packers defense that gave up three first-half passing touchdowns to Sam Darnold and the Vikings on Sunday.