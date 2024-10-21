Demarcus Robinson News: Just one grab

Robinson secured one of three targets for nine yards during Sunday's 20-15 victory over the Raiders.

Robinson tied with Tyler Johnson for the most playing time among wideouts, with 50 of 55 snaps played on offense, but Johnson (seven targets, four catches for 57 yards) and Tutu Atwell (nine targets, six catches for 51 yards) commanded the lion's share of Matthew Stafford's attention. Even with Jordan Whittington (shoulder) limited to just nine snaps and no targets, Robinson's role didn't expand, and his usage will likely continue to decrease as Cooper Kupp (ankle) is expected to return for a Week 8 contest against the Vikings.