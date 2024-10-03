Demarcus Robinson News: Logs full practice Thursday

Robinson (hip) practiced in full Thursday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

One day removed from logging a capped session Wednesday, Robinson returned to full participation, paving the way for him to continue being a part of the Rams receiving corps Sunday against the Packers. With WRs Puka Nacua (knee) on injured reserve and Cooper Kupp (ankle) sidelined, Robinson hasn't been lacking in offensive snaps this season, earning at least 85 percent in all four games. Still, Robinson has mustered just a 9-161-0 line on 18 targets for the season while Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington have taken on larger target shares the past few contests.