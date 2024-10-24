Demarcus Robinson News: Surprises with two TDs in win

Robinson secured two of three targets for 35 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 30-20 win over the Vikings on Thursday night.

Robinson was third in receptions and receiving yards on the night for the Rams, but he maximized his two catches by recording key touchdown grabs of 25 and 10 yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, erasing a three-point deficit with the first and extending a one-point lead with the second. Robinson had mustered modest production during the absences of Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Puka Nacua (knee), so it was somewhat ironic his first multi-touchdown game since Week 2 of the 2019 season unfolded in the duo's return to action. Despite the success Thursday, Robinson will be difficult to trust in a Week 9 road matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 3.