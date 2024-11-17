Fantasy Football
Demarcus Robinson headshot

Demarcus Robinson News: Third on team in targets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Robinson secured two of four targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 28-22 victory against the Patriots.

Besides the target hogging duo of Cooper Kupp (6-106-2) and Puka Nacua (7-123-1), Robinson and Tutu Atwell were the only wideouts to see any targets at all. The veteran didn't manage to do much with those targets, however, and his 6-94-2 line from Week 9 is starting to look more like an outlier with Kupp and Nacua rolling. It'll be hard to trust Robinson in fantasy lineups against the Eagles in Week 12.

Demarcus Robinson
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
