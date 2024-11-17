Demarcus Robinson News: Third on team in targets
Robinson secured two of four targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 28-22 victory against the Patriots.
Besides the target hogging duo of Cooper Kupp (6-106-2) and Puka Nacua (7-123-1), Robinson and Tutu Atwell were the only wideouts to see any targets at all. The veteran didn't manage to do much with those targets, however, and his 6-94-2 line from Week 9 is starting to look more like an outlier with Kupp and Nacua rolling. It'll be hard to trust Robinson in fantasy lineups against the Eagles in Week 12.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now