Demarcus Robinson News: Third on team in targets

Robinson secured two of four targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 28-22 victory against the Patriots.

Besides the target hogging duo of Cooper Kupp (6-106-2) and Puka Nacua (7-123-1), Robinson and Tutu Atwell were the only wideouts to see any targets at all. The veteran didn't manage to do much with those targets, however, and his 6-94-2 line from Week 9 is starting to look more like an outlier with Kupp and Nacua rolling. It'll be hard to trust Robinson in fantasy lineups against the Eagles in Week 12.