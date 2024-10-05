Demario Davis News: Good to go against Kansas City

Davis (hamstring) was a full participant in Saturday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Chiefs, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Davis was sidelined during the Saints' Week 4 loss against the Falcons due to a hamstring injury. He's good to go for Week 5, and his return to the first-team defense is sorely needed as Willie Gay has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game due to a hand injury. Davis has tallied 18 tackles (nine solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defended across three regular-season games.