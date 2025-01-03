Denico Autry Injury: Missing Week 18

Autry (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

Autry appears to have aggravated his knee injury in the Texans' Week 17 loss to the Chiefs on Christmas Day, as he played just 15 defensive snaps and was unable to practice all week. The 34-year-old absence Sunday could also be precautionary, given that the Texans have already secured the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs. Regardless, Dylan Horton is expected to serve as one of the Texans' top reserve defensive ends in Autry's stead.