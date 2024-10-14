Denico Autry News: Likely returning this week

Head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters Monday that Autry is expected to be back from his six-game suspension this week, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Autry inked a two-year, $20 million deal with the Texans this past offseason after posting 11.5 sacks with the Titans in 2023. After serving his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy against performance enhancing drugs, the first-year Texan is expected to make his 2024 debut against the Packers in Week 7. Expect Autry to serve as a rotational edge rusher behind both Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson.