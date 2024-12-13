Denzel Perryman Injury: Could return in Week 15
Perryman (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Perryman has missed the Chargers' last three games after sustaining a hamstring injury in a Week 11 win over the Bengals, but he practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week, giving himself a chance to suit up in Week 15. If the veteran linebacker is sidelined for the fourth game in a row Sunday, expect Troy Dye or Junior Colson to see increased work with the Chargers' first-team defense.
